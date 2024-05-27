SODERLUND, Harold (Interment & Reception)

Born April 21, 1921 in Sturgis, Saskatchewan to Bertha and Werner Soderlund. Harold lived an amazing and full life to 102 years of age. He left this world peacefully on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the F.J. Davey Home.

Beloved husband of the late Hazel Soderlund (nee Brayford). Loving father of Cheryl Soderlund (Gord Ofield), Don Soderlund (Crystal Maclean), late Earl Soderlund and Gary Soderlund. Proud grandfather of Justin Procyk, Sean Procyk (Erica Conly), Dustin Roy and Andre Roy. Cherished great-grandfather of Vigo and Hazel. Dear brother of Vivian Hainer (late Scott) and the late Gordon Soderlund (Dolores). Harold will be remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends far and wide.

Harold served as a pilot in the Canadian Air Force in WWII. Following the war he returned to the University of Saskatchewan to earn his degree in Geological Engineering. He worked for Algoma Ore Division in Wawa, Ontario for 31 years as a senior mining engineer. He retired in 1981. Harold was very entrepreneurial and founded Caneth Resources which designed and held the patent for the underground electric car pantograph. In his free time, he enjoyed cottage and boating life on Lake Superior. He loved music and was a self-taught saxophone and accordion player. Harold was very active in the community, and a long-standing Rotary member. He was a distinguished “Paul Harris Fellow”. He was also a dedicated member of the Canadian Air Force Association and the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 25 and Branch 429.

The Soderlund family would like to thank the Care Team on the Driftwood Unit at the F.J. Davey Home for their outstanding care and compassion shown to Dad.

Dad, we will remember you always. You will be in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2024 at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre, Sault Ste. Marie from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Join family and friends on Sunday, June 9th, 2024 at the Woodland Cemetery, Wawa at 1 pm. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429, Wawa. Please RSVP to [email protected] by Thursday, May 30, 2024, if you plan to attend.

Memorial donations (payable by cheque or online) to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund or to the Sault North Rotary would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home, SSM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.arthurfuneralhome.com for the Soderlund family.