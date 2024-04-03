Breaking News

Hwy 101 (Wawa to Timmins)

Apr 3, 2024 at 22:55

The barricade blocking access to Hwy 101 at Wawa has been removed. ON511 is still showing Hwy 101 closed from Wawa to Timmins.

Apr 3, 2024 at 21:04

Highway 144 remains closed at this time.

Apr 3, 2024 at 07:34

Hwy 101 is closed from Wawa to Timmins (Junction of Hwy 101 and Hwy 144) due to poor weather conditions. The highway was closed at 7:35 a.m.

 

