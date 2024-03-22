Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) – CLOSED

Highway 17 remains closed. There has been no movement of the transports on the hill. The closure is due to a jackknifed crane truck.

Highway 17 is closed from Wawa to Batchawana. The highway was closed at 6:58 p.m. according to ON511 due to a collision at Montreal River Provincial Park. ON511 then amended their closure notice saying that the highway was closed due to a collision, but with no location.

The ON511 cameras on the Montreal River Hill are showing transports parked on the hill.