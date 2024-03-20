Chris Simon, Gone to Soon

The news spread throughout Wawa and beyond quickly. Chris had died unexpectedly late Monday, March 18th. Hockey websites are recounting his career with the NHL, playing in Russia, his financial struggles. His former teammates posting tributes on social media.

But Chris was so much more than the ‘enforcer’, the image and role that the NHL put him in.

For those who knew him, Chris was this tall, soft-spoken man. So soft-spoken that you might find yourself leaning in to hear what he had to say. A man who was so thrilled to bring the Stanley Cup to his hometown – then took it fishing. That was a true Chris thing for sure.

A man who wanted to bring his love of hockey to his hometown – to children. For a brief time, Chris held hockey coaching classes for young hockey players – helping them to learn the skills to make them better players. He held an impromptu floor hockey class for the youth of Kashechewan when they were evacuated to Wawa.

Then it seemed that that as that dream faded, Chris who always had a love of the outdoors… was seen fishing frequently at Old Woman, and at many other ‘secret’ lakes. Chris had retired it seemed, and was taking life at a slower pace. He had a new partner that brought a sparkle to his eyes, and best of all Chris simply seemed to enjoy being out of the limelight.

Today, he is back in it. And so many in Wawa, his children, his parents, family, friends are all grieving – gone too soon, gone so young.

A sacred fire has been lit to help Chris on his journey. The community has been asked to come together to place some Semaa and say some prayers, share memories and have some good cries. A feast will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. (please bring a food item).