Federal Offender Wanted – Cory Peterson

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of their statutory release.

Cory PETERSON is described as a Indigenous male, 56 years of age, 5’7″ (170 cm) 176 lbs (80 kg) with thinning brown hair, a greying goatee and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, a Unicorn and Eagle Sun on his left arm. A skull and “FTW” on his upper right arm. He also has a Tiger and an Eagle head on his right arm. He has a Bear on his chest. He also has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

PETERSON is serving a four (4) year sentence for:

Possession Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

The offender is known to frequent Barrie, Sudbury, North Bay, Midland, Blind River and Sault Ste Marie.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.