East Algoma OPP – Assistance Sought in Missing 5-year-old UPDATED

On January 15, 2024, the East Algoma OPP received a missing person report involving 5-year-old Nakina BOYER who had departed her residence with her mother on this date. There was a scheduled appointment they failed to attend.

On January 20, 2024, shortly after 7:00 p.m., the OPP initiated a traffic stop and located 5-year-old Nakina BOYER and her mother Jeanette NIGANOBE who were passengers in a vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 17 near the Town of Dryden.

The investigation is continuing, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

The OPP would like to thank their policing partners, the public and media partners for their assistance in this investigation.

Nakina is described as indigenous, 4’0″ tall, 80 pounds, heavy build, brown eyes, and straight light brown hair. The family is known to frequent Batchewana First and has ties to the City of Sault Ste Marie. Mother is described as indigenous, 5’3″ tall, approximately 145 pounds, medium build, brown eyes, and long brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nakina is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you with to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.