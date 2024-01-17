Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED

Jan 17, 2024 at 07:09
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed.
Jan 16, 2024 at 06:35
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed.
Jan 15, 2024 at 21:18
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed at this time.
Jan 15, 2024 at 11:12
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) has been closed due to poor weather conditions.
