Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED

Weather Radar at 7:00 a.m. January 17

Jan 17, 2024 at 07:09

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed.

 

 

Weather Radar at 6:30 a.m. January 16.

Jan 16, 2024 at 06:35

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed.

 

 

Weather Radar at 21:11, January 15.

Jan 15, 2024 at 21:18

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed at this time.

 

 

Jan 15, 2024 at 11:12

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) has been closed due to poor weather conditions.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*