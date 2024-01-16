Snow Squall Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park, LSPP – Agawa)

Multi-day lake effect snow squalls.

Hazards: Additional 40 to 60 cm of snow, with locally higher amounts possible by Wednesday morning. Significantly reduced visibility due to heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Timing: Continuing through Wednesday.

Discussion: A multi-day lake effect snow squall event will effect areas east of Lake Superior today through Wednesday. Even though the snow squalls will shift with time, road closures are possible due to these significant snowfall accumulations.

Editor’s Note: Highway 17 remains closed between Wawa and Batchawana Bay at this time (6:42 a.m.).

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Road closures are likely. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

