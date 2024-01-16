Jan 16, 2024 at 06:35
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed.
Jan 15, 2024 at 21:18
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed at
this time.
Jan 15, 2024 at 11:12
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) has been closed due to poor weather conditions.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wawa Curling to Host Mixed Curling Bonspiel - January 16, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – January 16 - January 16, 2024
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED - January 16, 2024