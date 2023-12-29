Hwy 11 (13km south of Beardmore) CLOSED

Hwy 11 remains closed at this time.

Highway 11 approximately 13 kilometers south of Beardmore is closed due to a serious collision.

On December 28, 2023, just before 5:00 pm, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and other emergency services were called to the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, approximately 13 kilometers south of Beardmore.

Highway 11 remains closed in both directions at this location while emergency services work the scene.

Do not call the OPP for road closure information. For real-time road closure information please visit the following link Ontario 511 (511on.ca) .