12 Days of Holiday Safety – New Tip Daily

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 HOLIDAY LIGHTS. You don’t need to be Clark Griswold to shine bright with lights this holiday. Consider using LED lights and hang with nail-free clips for your outdoor-rated lights. Cut your loss and toss damaged strings – an electrical fire is a sure bet for a lousy holiday.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 CANDLES & DECORATIONS. ls thai candle too close to the decoration sitting on your table? Fires caused by holiday decorations and open lIames from candles are all too common this season. Battery-powered candles are a great alternative but if you must light up, keep candles away from pets and children, put the candle in a sturdy container and always blow out when you leave the room.

Thursday, December 14, 2023 SMOKE ALARMS “Tis the season – literally! Fatal fires are at their highest rate during the holidays. When seconds matter. a working smoke alarm is the gift of time in the event of a fire. An alarm on

every storey, tested monthly, and batteries replaced annually is probably the best gift you can give your family this season.

Friday, December 15, 2023 CARBON MONOXIDE ALARMS. Unlike gingerbread , it’s odourless. Unlike your uncle’s ugly Christmas sweater, it’s invisible. Carbon Monoxide (CO) is a deadly gas that can cause flu-like symptoms. A CO alarm alerts you to a potential CO emergency with four beeps and is the best way to protect your family from The Silent Killer.

Saturday, December 16, 2023 TREE WATERING. Falling needles are your tree’s way of telling you it’s drying out and is a fire

waiting to happen. Avoid being a statistic and water your tree daily. Be wary of heat sources near the tree including furnace vents and non-LED lights.

Sunday, December 17, 2023 EXTENSION CORDS. Getting wound up in the holiday spirit? Don’t ‘overextend” your outlets!

Extension cords are a temporary solution and if more outlets are requ ired, have them installed by a licensed electrician. Fire and electric shock are not on anyone’s list this season – avoid overloading a circuit and never run extension cords under a rug.

Monday, December 18, 2023 KIDS IN THE KITCHEN. Holiday baking with children this holiday season? Make sure to keep an

eye on those little bakers and remember to never leave the oven unattended. Safety first, cookies

second! #HolidayFireSafety

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 HOME FIRE ESCAPE PLANNING. Santa needs one way out of your home – you need two. Give

your family the gift of peace of mind with a home fire escape plan and have two ways out of a

burning home to ensure your loved ones are prepared for the worst so you can focus on the best: festive cheer!

