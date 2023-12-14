12 Days of Holiday Safety – New Tip Daily

|Tuesday,
|HOLIDAY LIGHTS. You don’t need to be Clark Griswold to shine bright with lights this holiday. Consider using LED lights and hang with nail-free clips for your outdoor-rated lights. Cut your loss and toss damaged strings – an electrical fire is a sure bet for a lousy holiday.
|CANDLES & DECORATIONS. ls thai candle too close to the decoration sitting on your table? Fires caused by holiday decorations and open lIames from candles are all too common this season. Battery-powered candles are a great alternative but if you must light up, keep candles away from pets and children, put the candle in a sturdy container and always blow out when you leave the room.
|SMOKE ALARMS “Tis the season – literally! Fatal fires are at their highest rate during the holidays. When seconds matter. a working smoke alarm is the gift of time in the event of a fire. An alarm on
every storey, tested monthly, and batteries replaced annually is probably the best gift you can give your family this season.
