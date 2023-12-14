12 Days of Holiday Safety – New Tip Daily

Breaking News

Tuesday,

December 12, 2023

 HOLIDAY LIGHTS. You don’t need to be Clark Griswold to shine bright with lights this holiday. Consider using LED lights and hang with nail-free clips for your outdoor-rated lights. Cut your loss and toss damaged strings – an electrical fire is a sure bet for a lousy holiday.
Wednesday,

December 13, 2023

 CANDLES & DECORATIONS. ls thai candle too close to the decoration sitting on your table? Fires caused by holiday decorations and open lIames from candles are all too common this season. Battery-powered candles are a great alternative but if you must light up, keep candles away from pets and children, put the candle in a sturdy container and always blow out when you leave the room.
Thursday,

December 14, 2023

 SMOKE ALARMS “Tis the season – literally! Fatal fires are at their highest rate during the holidays. When seconds matter. a working smoke alarm is the gift of time in the event of a fire. An alarm on
every storey, tested monthly, and batteries replaced annually is probably the best gift you can give your family this season.
