WFD has been called to the Airport

It is expected that the runway will remain closed until the TSB has concluded their on-site investigation, and the aircraft removed. The aircraft, a Mitsubishi MU-2 owned by Thunder Airlines Limited (Thunder Bay) was operating as an air ambulance with three on board when it landed and left the runway yesterday morning. The flight began in Thunder Bay at 6:52 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

Nov 27, 2023 at 16:23

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators following a landing accident involving a Mitsubishi MU-2 aircraft registered to Thunder Airlines Limited. The incident was reported as having happened at 7:40 a.m.

Wawa-news can confirm that an air ambulance has had an incident upon landing at the Wawa Municipal Airport just before 8 a.m. today. SE OPP, Wawa Fire responded. The aircraft is resting along the tree line on the east side of the runway halfway down.

As the fire trucks are on the runway, no aircraft can land at this time.

Nov 27, 2023 at 08:04

Wawa Fire Department has been called to an incident at the Wawa Airport. The details of the incident have not yet been confirmed.