Marathon OPP – Investigation continues into theft of firearms from residence

The Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is currently investigating a break-and-enter that resulted in the theft of multiple firearms from a residence.

On November 18, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Marathon OPP responded to a report of a break and enter on Lloyd Irwin Street in the Town of Marathon. The break-in is believed to have occurred on November 16 or 17, 2023. An OPP Scenes of Crimes Officer (SOCO) attended to process the scene for evidence. The break and enter resulted in the theft of property including four firearms:

308 lever action with a scope

Winchester, 32 calibre lever action

Lee Enfield, 303 bolt action

16 gauge shotgun

Members of the public with any information are urged to contact Marathon OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).