Tis the season for giving at Mission Motors!
And we`ve partnered up with some great customers and friends to give!
Mission Motors has donated $500 to the Wawa Community Food Bank and $500 to the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund. Our partners Mike Moore of Mike Moore Construction Ltd and Ray Brisson of 85 Electric have matched our donations! That`s $3,000 in local business contributions for our community!
Thank you Mike and Ray!
Pass it on – challenge someone to contribute!
Please stop by the Mission Motors dealership and drop off any non-perishable food item or donation. Help us to make this holiday season a little brighter for those in need.
Every little bit makes a difference.
Mission Motors – proud supporter of Wawa community services.
Join us – the challenge is on!
- ‘Tis the season for giving at Mission Motors! - November 18, 2023
- Batchewana Island is now Permanently Protected - November 18, 2023
- Schedule – 6th Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament - November 17, 2023