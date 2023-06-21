Happenings at Wawa First United – 3rd Sunday after Pentecost

Last week we had the story of Corrie ten Boom and how she went out in the world to share Christ. She went knowing that wherever she went she would be looked after. Thinking about this, what if our journey was simply how we live our lives each day? God knows us, just as we are, and God loves us, just as we are. We are loved, appreciated, and important just for being who we are. If God loves us just as we are, why wouldn’t we love ourselves just as we are? In Matthew, Jesus sent out his 12 disciples with instructions to take nothing with them, and he tells them to pay attention to, good and bad. They’ll need to be discerning. We need to be discerning, too, about what it means to show ourselves to the world as Jesus, unadorned, undressed, just plain Jesus. Are we doing that, both personally and as a faith community? Or are we “dressing it up,” hoping to attract more attention. How do we show what is in our hearts.? Based on Genesis 12:1-9 and Matthew 9:35-10:8

Our service this week was held by internet with St. John’s United, Marathon, and Grace United in Hornepayne. It was an experience to participate with these churches. St John’s took the lead and delivered the message, Grace United gave the prayers and First United read the scriptures and gave the blessing. We all sang the hymns together and read responses together. We will be holding our service this coming Sunday the same way. We are trying out this form of service so that when we do not have a minister we can have some diversity in our services and also give our lay leaders a break, now and then.

Our last Official board meeting was held at Morrison’s cottage; the next will be held in September. We said our good byes to Rev. Eun Joo Park who had been our advisor for the last 4 years. She will be taking a new position with Shining Waters Regional Council.

Notices:

We welcome all those who wish to explore their faith, to join us on Sunday Morning at 11am. We are all on a journey of faith.

Prayer Shawl Group: will meet on June 24th at 3 pm. In the Family Room. Knitters and crocheters are most welcome. You do not have to make a prayer shawl if you have some other project to do. Just come and enjoy the fellowship.

Interdenominational Worship Service will take place in the Hospital garden, Sunday, July 2nd at 10:30 am. Please bring your garden chair if possible.

The Summer services will be shared with St Paul’s Anglican Church. The July services will held at First United Church and the August services will be held at St. Paul’s Church.