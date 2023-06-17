McMILLAN, Howard “Mickey”

Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Marg McMillan for 53 years. Loving and proud father of Ross and Mary-Ann (Richard). World’s best grandfather of Michael, Donte and Aliesha. Son of the late Elizabeth and William McMillan. Mickey was predeceased by his infant brother. Dear son-in-law of Joan and Alex Simpson. Dear brother-in-law of Alec (Ruth) Simpson, Carol Graham (Dave), Glenn Simpson. Mickey will be remembered by his nieces and nephews and his great nieces and nephews.

Mickey developed long time friendships with many people in White River and surrounding area).

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date in White River.

Memorial donations made to a charity that supports children would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.