Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau) CLOSED

Hwy 101 from Wawa to Chapleau is currently closed. The closure is expected to last several days due to a washout near Highbrush Lake.
SE OPP have advised Wawa-news that local traffic through to the Missinabie Junction, that will also allow local traffic to Hawk Junction, Whitefish Lake, Angigami Lake
