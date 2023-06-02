Special Air Quality Statement (White River – Dubreuilville) CONTINUES

High levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires. Smoke plumes from local forest fires have resulted in deteriorated air quality in the area.

5:09 AM EDT Thursday 1 June 2023

High levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires. Smoke plumes from local forest fires have resulted in deteriorated air quality in the above regions.

5:17 AM EDT Wednesday 31 May 2023

The Special Air Quality Statement remains in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Issued 5:02 a.m. EDT Tuesday 30 May 2023

High levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires.

Smoke plumes from local forest fires have resulted in deteriorated air quality in the above regions. For more details, please consult www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke. People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Stop outdoor activities and contact your health care provider if you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing (including asthma attacks), severe cough, dizziness or chest pains.

Stay inside if you are feeling unwell and experiencing symptoms.

Keep your indoor air clean.

Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable.

Use an air purifier with a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter in a room where you spend a lot of time. Avoid air purifiers that produce ozone. Check the filter and change it if required.

Take a break from the smoke by temporarily relocating or finding a location in your community with clean, cool air such as a library, shopping mall or community centre.

Contact your local health or municipal authorities for more information.

If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator type mask (such as a NIOSH certified N95 or equivalent respirator) that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face, can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke. These fine particles generally pose the greatest risk to health. However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke.

It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms.

Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke.

Pay attention to information and direction from your local authorities and evacuate if told to do so.

Review your wildfire smoke plan and make sure you have enough medical supplies if the smoke continues to impact your community.

Contact your health care provider if your condition is not improving.

Be aware of your mental health. It is normal to feel anxious or isolated during a smoke event. If you experience any feelings of stress, anxiety, or depression, contact your mental health care provider for advice or visit https://www.wellnesstogether.ca/en-CA.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. Issued by Environment Canada and the Province of Ontario