Heat Warning (Chapleau – Gogama) CONTINUES

5:17 AM EDT Thursday 1 June 2023

The heat event is expected to persist through Friday and might continue into Saturday in some locales, 29 to 32 degrees Celsius.

4:54 AM EDT Wednesday 31 May 2023

5:14 a.m. EDT Tuesday 30 May 2023

Heat Warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Gogama

Temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius are expected for the next 3 days.

A multi-day heat event spanning today to Thursday and the possibility of Friday, begins today with maximum temperatures: 29 to 32 degrees Celsius, with lows of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.