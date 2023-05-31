Heat Warning (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne) CONTINUES

May 31, 2023 at 07:35
The Heat Warning remains in effect for:
- Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
The heat event is expected to persist through Friday and might continue into Saturday in some locales, max temperatures of 29 to 32C and min temperatures of 16-18C.
Heat Warning in effect for:
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
Temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius are expected for the next 3 days.
A multi-day heat event spanning today to Thursday and the possibility of Friday, begins today with maximum temperatures: 29 to 32 degrees Celsius, with lows of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.
- Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.
- Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.
- Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
- Forest Fire closes Hwy 631 (White River to Hornepayne) – OPEN - May 31, 2023
- Wawa 003 Continues to Grow - May 31, 2023
- Morning News – May 31 - May 31, 2023