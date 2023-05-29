Forest Fire closes Hwy 631 (White River to Hornepayne)

May 29, 2023 at 22:24
Highway 631 remains closed at this time (22:24).
May 29, 2023 at 18:14
A forest fire has closed Highway 631 between White River and Hornepayne. The fire is in the Tedder River area, and has crossed the highway.
Fires in the area:
- Wawa 2 began the afternoon of May 26, located south of Highway 17, south of Crocker’s Lake, 5.5 kilometers west of White River. The 105 hectare fire is not under control.
- Wawa 3 began the afternoon of May 27, located within the Kakakiwibik Esker north of Highway 17. The 800 hectare fire is not under control.
- Chapleau 1 was confirmed the morning of May 29, located 6 kilometers east of the town of Chapleau and 0.8 kilometers south of Gallagher Lake. The 2.3 hectare fire is not under control.
