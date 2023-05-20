Morning News – May 20

May 20, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 60% chance of showers overnight. Low +4 with temperature rising to 10 by morning.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- The fire hazard is mostly high to extreme in areas located south of Cobalt and east of Greater Sudbury within the Northeast Region. The remainder of the region is showing a mostly moderate to low hazard this afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- Vic Fedeli has announced $2 million in new funding for North Bay area film productions on behalf of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation on Friday in Powassan.
