Morning News – May 20

May 20, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 60% chance of showers overnight. Low +4 with temperature rising to 10 by morning.

 

North East Forest Fire Update:

  •  The fire hazard is mostly high to extreme in areas located south of Cobalt and east of Greater Sudbury within the Northeast Region. The remainder of the region is showing a mostly moderate to low hazard this afternoon.

 

News Tidbits:

  • Vic Fedeli has announced $2 million in new funding for North Bay area film productions on behalf of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation on Friday in Powassan.

 

