Highway 17 remains at one lane open due to a collision that occured earlier today close to the Agawa Bay Lookout.
A transport hit the rockcut with the cab ending upside down and the trailer blocking the highway earlier this morning. The load from the trailer spilt across the highway. The driver was airlifted by ORNGE to a medical facility with undetermined injuries.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Agawa Bay Lookout) Open to One Lane - March 26, 2023
- Morning News – March 25 - March 25, 2023
- Morning News – March 24 - March 24, 2023