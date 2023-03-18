Mar 18, 2023 at 07:14
Hwy 17 from Marathon to Nipigon remains closed this morning due to poor road and weather conditions. At 7:05 a.m. Schreiber Fire tweeted “#Hwy17 still closed between #MarathonON and #Nipigon, but MTO is hoping to have it open soon. Patrol is out checking a few sections.”
Mar 17, 2023 at 20:47
Hwy 17, Nipigon to Marathon is closed due to poor road and weather conditions. Please avoid the area. Delays will occur.
Mar 17, 2023 at 17:00
Hwy 17, Nipigon to Marathon is closed due to poor road and weather conditions. Please avoid the area. Delays will occur.
Mar 17, 2023 at 08:08
Hwy 17, from Schreiber to Nipigon has been closed due to poor road and weather conditions.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – March 18 - March 18, 2023
- Hwy 17 (Marathon – Nipigon) CLOSED - March 18, 2023
- Hwy 631 (White River to Hwy 11 Junction) CLOSED - March 18, 2023