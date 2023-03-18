Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Marathon – Nipigon) CLOSED

Mar 18, 2023 at 07:14

Hwy 17 from Marathon to Nipigon remains closed this morning due to poor road and weather conditions. At 7:05 a.m. Schreiber Fire tweeted “#Hwy17 still closed between #MarathonON and #Nipigon, but MTO is hoping to have it open soon. Patrol is out checking a few sections.”

Mar 17, 2023 at 20:47

Hwy 17, Nipigon to Marathon is closed due to poor road and weather conditions. Please avoid the area. Delays will occur.

Mar 17, 2023 at 17:00

Hwy 17, Nipigon to Marathon is closed due to poor road and weather conditions. Please avoid the area. Delays will occur.

Mar 17, 2023 at 08:08

Hwy 17, from Schreiber to Nipigon has been closed due to poor road and weather conditions.

