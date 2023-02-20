Winter weather travel advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park…)

At 3:44 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Wawa – Pukaskwa Park, and areas show in grey in the map to the right.

An Alberta Clipper will produce snow which may be heavy at times beginning tonight. The snow is expected to taper off late tomorrow morning or early afternoon with total accumulations of 10 – 15 centimetres.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.