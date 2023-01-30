Extreme Cold Warning (Montreal River Harbour-Searchmont)

At 5:27 a.m. Environment Canada continued an Extreme Cold Warning for most of Northern Ontario as shown on the map to the right.



Wind chill values near -40 are expected early this morning and possibly continuing tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures are expected to wrm slightly during the day.

Be sure to dress appropriately, frostbite can develop witin minutes on exposed skin. Remember that if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.