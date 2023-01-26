Winter Weather Travel Advisory – Friday Afternoon & Evening

At 6:09 p.m. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Friday afternoon and into the late evening.

This advisory encompasses the region from Nipigon to Searchmont along the shoreline of Lake Superior and inland towards White River and Dubreuilville.

Travel on Highway 17 along the northern and eastern shores of Lake Superior is expected to be treacherous with significantly reduced visibilities and sudden whiteout conditions.

A few locales may see snowfall amounts exceeding 10 cm. Peak snowfall rates of 3cm/hr are possible with wind gusts of up to 70km/hr.

Motorists are cautioned to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.