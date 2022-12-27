OPP – OPP Officer Shot and Killed near Hagersville

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is mourning the death of a member of the Haldimand County Detachment, killed in the line of duty.

On December 27, 2022, shortly after 2:30 p.m., an officer had been responding to a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Indian Line and Concession 14, west of Hagersville. When the officer arrived, he was shot.

Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Constable Pierzchala was 28 years old and had been an OPP officer for just over a year.

Two individuals were seen fleeing from the scene. Following a major search of the area, two people have been taken into custody. No further details will be released at this time regarding the suspects.

An ‘Alert Ready’ message had been sent to residents in the area, warning them to shelter-in-place. That alert, and the need to shelter in place, has now been cancelled.

The OPP is assisting the member’s family and colleagues as they deal with this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. The family is asking for privacy at this difficult time.

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation, they should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).