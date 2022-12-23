Weather Warnings & Updates for Northern Ontario

The weather conditions are changing, and this is not an entire compliation of weather warnings. Wawa-news is concentrating information for those who are travelling through the Wawa area.

Environment Canada is warning “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #onstorm.”

WINTER STORM WARNING (10:55 a.m.):

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Greater Sudbury And Vicinity

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney.

Major winter storm continues into Saturday. Total snowfall amounts of 25 to 40 cm by Saturday morning. Snow squalls are possible Saturday into Monday for the Sault Ste. Marie area. Snow heavy at times will continue today. The snow is forecast to taper off on Saturday. Strong northwesterly winds may then generate snow squalls for the Sault Ste. Marie area, bringing additional snowfall. Near zero visibility is possible at times.

BLIZZARD WARNING (as of 10:37 a.m.)

City Of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Beardmore – Jellicoe – MacDiarmid

Nipigon – Rossport

Dangerous blizzard this afternoon into Saturday. Travel will be extremely difficult and is not advised.

Strong winds and blizzard conditions with gusts of 70 to 80km/h are expected to develop late this afternoon and continue until Saturday afternoon.

Falling snow combined with strengthening northwest winds this afternoon will create very dangerous blizzard conditions. Winds will remain strong through Saturday, however snow is expected to taper off Saturday afternoon. Conditions may improve somewhat, although extensive blowing snow will likely continue into Saturday night.

Travel is expected to be very difficult or impossible due to near-zero visibility. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Road closures are possible. Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather. Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals.

WINTER STORM WARNING (6:17 a.m.):

City Of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi

Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

Fraserdale – Pledger Lake.

A major winter storm continues through Saturday. Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 40 cm by Saturday night. Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 70 km/h and possible blizzard conditions. Snow, at times heavy, tapering off to light snow on Saturday. Strong winds and possible blizzard conditions developing this afternoon and continuing into Saturday.

