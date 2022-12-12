Sebastiano, Constantino “Joe”

Peacefully at London Health Sciences Centre, Victoria Hospital on December 10th, 2022. Constantino “Joe” Sebastiano in his 92nd year. Loving husband of Wladyslawa Halucha for 19 years. Dear step-father of Les Halucha (Caroline), Henryka Anderson (John), and Jim Halucha (Laura). Father of Pietro Sebastiano. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Predeceased by his first wife Desolina (1997). Joe will be dearly missed by many friends and family in Wawa, Ontario and in Italy.

We would like to thank all of the caregivers at LHSC for the compassion and care they provided for Joe.

Visitors will be received at John T. Donohue Funeral Home, 362 Waterloo Street at King Street, London, on Friday, December 16th from 1:30-2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m.