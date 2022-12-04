Winter weather travel advisory (Pukaskwa Park – Wawa)

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this evening.

Hazards:

Slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

Local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm by tonight.

Timing:

This evening through tonight.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow off Lake Superior will create reduced visibility and slippery road conditions. Lake effect snow will gradually push out of the region tonight.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.