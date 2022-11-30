Snow Squall Warning (LSPP – St. Joseph Island)

At 6:46a.m. Environment Canada changed the Snow Squall Watch to a Snow Squall Warning for LSPP to St. Joseph Island.

Snow squalls are expected to begin this afternoon with snowfall accumulations of 20 to 35 cm by Thursday morning. Westerly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h, and possibly even 90 km/h, are expected this afternoon through Thursday morning resulting in extensive blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility.

Environment Canada warns that gusty westerly winds will make for extensive blowing snow and near zero visibility at times. Dangerous travel conditions are expected along Highway 17. Strong winds will gradually diminish and snow squalls will taper to flurries through Thursday morning.