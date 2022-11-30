Highway Closures (17, 631, 11)

Hwy 17 (White River to Nipigon) CLOSED due to collisions.

Hwy 11 (Nipigon to Hearst) the highway is fully closed due to weather conditions. Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area. Delays will occur.

Hwy 17 OPEN (Wawa to White River)

Hwy 11 (Cochrane to Geraldton) CLOSED due to weather conditions.

Hwy 614 between Hwy 17 and Manitouwadge – The highway is closed due to poor weather and driving conditions.

Hwy 631 between White River and Hwy 11 – The highway is completely closed due to poor weather and driving conditions.

Highway 17 is closed from Wawa to Nipigon due to poor weather and deteriorating road conditions. There have been two fatal collisions, one east of Nipigon, and one east of the Dubreuilville Junction ( ).

In addition, Hwy 11 has been closed from Hearst to Nipigon as well due to poor weather and deteriorating road conditions.