Hazardous Precipation Possible Thurs-Friday (Pukaskwa Park – Agawa)

7:37 PM EST Tuesday 08 November 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

and

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Hazardous winter precipitation possible Thursday into Friday.

Hazards:

Ice pellet accumulation of 2 to 5 cm possible.

Ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm possible due to an extended period of freezing rain.

Total rainfall accumulations of 15 to 40 mm.

Timing:

Thursday morning into Friday evening.

Discussion:

A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a large area of mixed precipitation to parts of northern Ontario Thursday into Friday. Precipitation is expected to switch over from rain to a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets Thursday afternoon. The precipitation is then expected to switch over to mainly snow Friday morning. There is still some uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and total ice accretion and ice pellet accumulations as a result.

Winter weather travel advisories or freezing rain warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca/