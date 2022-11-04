Wawa & Hawk Junction Remembrance Day Ceremonies

On Sunday, November 6th, 2022 there will be a service at the First United Church at 11 a.m. – please gather in the lobby at 10:50 a.m.
Immediately following the service Legion members will leave for the service in Hawk Junction. The service is expected to begin around 12 Noon, and a luncheon will follow after the ceremony.
On November 11th, we will gather at the Branch at 10:15 a.m. for the Parade to the Cenotaph – if you are not able to parade, the bus will be available
Following the ceremonies at Michipicoten High School Auditorium we will return to the Branch for the Annual Potluck. If you need a ride or have questions please call me at 705-856-2643.
All are welcome to attend.
