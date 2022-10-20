What Happened at Council? – October 18

Municipal Council met on October 18, 2022 for three meetings:

Corporate Planning,

Committee of Adjustment, and

Regular Council Meeting.

All members were present (Mayor Tait – virtually), with Deputy Mayor Melanie Pilon chairing the meeting. In the Corporate Planning Meeting, Council recognized Local Government Week – October 26-22, 2022. Councillor Hatfield commented on

and the Local Government Week Contest. Manuela Batovanja, Treasurer will be presenting the Third Quarterly Financial Report. Council will also receive a Schedule of Fees Addition – Locker Rental at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.

In the Council Meeting, Council is expected to approve the Proclamation of Local Government Week – October 16-22, 2022, and the accompanying contest. Council is also expected to approve the waiving of fee for the Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day Ceremony.

Council will receive two items from Manuela Batovanja, Treasurer, A memo regarding the water filters at the Water Treatment Plant, and the Third Quarterly Financial Report.

NEW BUSINESS

Adopt New Fees for Locker Rental at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre

NOTICE OF MOTION

BY-LAWS

First, Second and Third Reading

By-Law No. 3539-22 – To confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 18th day of October, 2022.

BL 3539-22 Proceeding October 18, 2022

By-Law No. 3540-22 – to establish a new Health and Safety Section in the Wawa Policy Manual.

BL 3540-22 Establish H&S Policy Section in PM

By-Law No. 3541-22 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into a lease agreement with Wawa Electric and Hardware for the use of land located at the west side of 96 Broadway Avenue.

By-Law No. 3542-22 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. HR-028: Electronic Monitoring.

C01 – BL 3542-22 HR-028 Electronic Monitoring

By-Law No. 3543-22 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Health and Safety Policies.

By-Law No. 3544-22 – to amend By-Law No. 3328-20, and establish the rental rate for the lease agreement with Labbe Media Incorporated for the rental of 96 Broadway Avenue, Upper Floor, for a radio station.

CLOSED SESSION

Moving onto “Closed Session”

Legal Issue (1 Item): Marina Divertiture – a proposed or pending acquisition of disposition of land by the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, C.25, s.239 (2) (c))

Legal Issue (1 Item): Application Under Section 357 of the Municipal Act – personal matters about an identifiable individual (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))

Legal Issue (1 Item): ADSAB Apportionment Model – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f))

BUSINESS ARISING FROM CLOSED SESSION

Accept Staff Recommendation Application Under Section 357 of the Municipal Act (resolution)

NEXT MEETING DATE

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

ADJOURNMENT

Close of Meeting