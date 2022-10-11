EC – Rain Expected tonight through Wednesday (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

7:37 PM EDT Tuesday 11 October 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Rain expected tonight through Wednesday.

Hazard:

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm.

Timing:

Beginning overnight and ending Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Impacts:

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Discussion:

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop overnight ahead of a cold front.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.