EC – Rain Expected tonight through Wednesday (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

7:37 PM EDT Tuesday 11 October 2022
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Rain expected tonight through Wednesday.
Hazard:
Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm.
Timing:
Beginning overnight and ending Wednesday afternoon or evening.
Impacts:
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
Discussion:
Showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop overnight ahead of a cold front.
For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.
