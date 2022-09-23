Municipal Elections 2022

On Monday, Wawa-news extended an invitation to all candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves to Wawa-news readers and state what are the issues facing the community, and how you might offer ways to mitigate or solve said issues. Micheline “Mitch” Hatfield and Cathy Cannon have submitted their introduction:

Micheline Hatfield:

To the residents of Wawa

I have been of resident of Wawa for more than 50 years. I love our little town.

During those years I volunteered for many organizations such as Minor Hockey, Curling, and Girl Guides to name a few. In addition to that, I was involved with many committees such as Economic Development, Hospital Recruitment, Heritage, Algoma Health and a few more.

I am familiar with issues that our community faces. Some of those issues include Housing, Aging Infrastructure, and the Beautification of the many areas of our town.

Having been a councillor during this last term, I understand the governance role of the councillor and the operational function of the staff and their importance. Council members have one vote and respect and honour the decisions made by our council. As a councillor I represent the community, I am here to represent the residents in our community and do my best to make informed decisions based on information by staff in an open dialogue.

I believe strongly in the Strategic Plan that has been put into place and do my best to make fiscally responsible decisions.

An issue that is always on everyone’s agenda is lowering taxes. This is extremely important along with many other challenges.

Our responsibility is to have things progressing through the years like water and sewer 5,10, or 15 years from now. We must ensure we have Road maintenance and equipment, playgrounds and as many recreational programs as possible.

In closing I have compassion for our town and for the people, I strive to make the right decisions that benefit the community as a whole. Wawa has a great future and I’m happy to be part of it and would like to continue to work towards the future development of our town.

Cathy Cannon

I am a long-time resident of Wawa, committed to volunteering in the community.

I operate the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which is proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa and am the secretary of the Wawa Sno-Rider’s Club.

In 2021, I was appointed Municipal Councillor and have worked hard to serve the residents of Wawa.

My goal is to promote a prosperous community while protecting the town’s best interests. I am not afraid to speak for the citizens of Wawa and I work with the Township staff to continue to grow the place we call home.