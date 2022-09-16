Rain, Heavy Rain Expected – Continues

5:57 AM EDT Friday 16 September 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Rain, at times heavy, is expected to continue today.

Hazard:

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm.

Timing:

Today into Saturday morning.

Impacts:

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Discussion:

Rain, at times heavy, is expected to continue into Saturday morning.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

