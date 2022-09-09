East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid in Harrassment Investigation

On September 5, 2022, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a previous harassment investigation occurrence in Blind River.

On July 12, 2022, police began an investigation into a harassment complainant reported on Birchwood Circle. The complainant had reported being harassed by a neighbour. Police viewed numerous security camera videos from both properties in the location where the complainant reported the harassment took place. After an extensive investigation, police determined what the complainant was reporting and what was on the video footage was not consistent. The complainant was subsequently arrested and charged.

Amber BROWN, 34 years-old from Blind River was charged with Public Mischief, contrary to section 140(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on October 6, 2022.