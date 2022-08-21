East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in on-going Sexual Assault Investigation

On August 17, 2022, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to an on-going sexual assault investigation in Elliot Lake.
In June 2022, the OPP’s East Algoma Crime Unit and Sexual Assault Investigators (SAI) received a sexual assault related complaint. The complainant reported being sexually assaulted and as such police commenced the investigation which is currently on-going.
Yanick BAILLARGEON, 38 years-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:
- Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 Years of Age (Two Counts), contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Sexual Interference contrary to section 151 of the CC (Two Counts)
The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on August 18, 2022.
Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of similar circumstance to contact East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com
Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Algoma website at http://www.victimservicesalgoma.ca for assistance. A toll-free call can also be placed to 1-888-822-7792 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.
