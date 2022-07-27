Fog Advisory (Wawa-Pukaskwa Park)

8:26 PM EDT Wednesday 27 July 2022

Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Areas of near-zero visibility in fog are expected near the shores of Lake Superior tonight into Thursday morning.

Fog may persist into Thursday afternoon in some areas, and is likely to redevelop Thursday night.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.