Environment Canada issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch (LSPP – Searchmont, Missinaibi Lake – Chapleau)

At 2:58 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Environment Canada warns that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90km/hr, large hail up to 2cm and locally heavy rain downpours this afternoon through early this evening.