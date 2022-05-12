Environment Canada issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch (LSPP – Searchmont, Missinaibi Lake – Chapleau)

May 12, 2022 at 15:02
At 2:58 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
Environment Canada warns that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90km/hr, large hail up to 2cm and locally heavy rain downpours this afternoon through early this evening.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)