Breaking News

Environment Canada issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch (LSPP – Searchmont, Missinaibi Lake – Chapleau)

May 12, 2022 at 15:02

At 2:58 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for

  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Environment Canada warns that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90km/hr, large hail up to 2cm and locally heavy rain downpours this afternoon through early this evening.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*