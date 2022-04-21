We have a WINNER!

Congratulations to Marianne Senecal of Sault Ste. Marie. She takes home the weekly pot of $2,184 as well as the progressive pot of $48,653 for a grand total of $50,837!

Thank you to everyone who participated in our Catch the Ace lottery. Since June of last year the lottery has raised $162,185 for the Foundation. Every dollar raised goes to support the purchase of capital equipment for the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

Stay tuned for more exciting opportunities to support our fundraising efforts.

Your generous hearts are the key to a healthy future.