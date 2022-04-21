LDHCF Catch the Ace is Won – The Winner is…

Congratulations to Marianne Senecal 0f Sault Ste. Marie, the winner of Week 42 and winner of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery!

The envelope (#34) that was selected contained the Ace of Spades winning not only the weekly pot of $2,184 but the progressive jackpot of $48,653 for a total grand prize of $50,837!

In the phone call, Marianne was surprised, “Holey Smoley”. She was at a loss for words when asked how she might spend her winnings when asked during the phone call that was made to let her know she won.

Monies from the Catch the Ace are used to enhance health care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

Previous Winners:

Week 42 – Elizabeth Lewis, Envelope #33, Ace of Spades, $2,177.

Week 41 – Chris Mitchell, Envelope #36, Ten of Spades, $1,980.

Week 40 – Martha Brant, Envelope 37, Jack of Clubs, $1,805.

Week 39 – Cassee Provost, Envelope 30, Four of Diamonds, $1,744

Week 38 – Michelle Richardson, Envelope 31, Seven of Hearts, $1,690

Week 37 – Melanie Coe, Envelope 3, Three of Diamonds, $1,440

Week 36 – Dylan Buckell, Envelope 27, Nine of Diamonds, $1,211

Week 35 – Tanis Dawson, Envelope 2, Three of Hearts, $1,107

Week 34 – Rene Dumont, Envelope 10, Five of Clubs, $1,121

Week 33 – Ron Hale, Envelope 49, Six of Spades, $1,160

Week 32 – Eric Kiddle, Envelope 32, Eight of Diamonds, $1076

Week 31 – Suzie Dechamplain, Envelope 46, Nine of Clubs, $934

Week 30 – Troy Dereski, Envelope 18, Seven of Diamonds, 966

Week 29 – Kathryn Miller, Envelope 41, Ace of Diamonds, $887

Week 28 – Maria Reid, Envelope 15, Five of Hearts, $726

Week 27 – Andrée Asselin, Envelope #45, Two of Spades, 707

Week 26 – Andrew Spooner, Envelope #24, Ten of Clubs, $811

Week 25 – Christian Lapointe, Envelope #28, Ace of Hearts, $726

Week 24 – Lesley Banman, Envelope #21, Ace of Hearts, $619

Week 23 – Judy Zagar, Envelope #11, Six of Clubs, 542

Week 22 – Kerry Bird, Envelope 43, Four of Spades, $547

Week 21 – Lois Dorey, Envelope 4, Jack of Hearts, $504

Week 20 – Pam Johnson, Envelope 29, King of Clubs, $516

Week 19 – Isabelle Blais, Envelope #7, Nine of Spades, $304

Week 18 – Brigitte Cyr, Envelope #48, Eight of Hearts, $450

Week 17 – Christine Parise, Envelope 26, Three of Clubs, $353

Week 16 – Al Hardy, Envelope #1, King of Diamonds, $299.

Week 15 – Nicolaas Veldt, Envelope #25, Three of Spades, $366.

Week 14 – Lise Bernath, Envelope #16, Four of Hearts, $253

Week 13 – Pat Dube, Envelope #6, Seven of Spades, $337

Week 12 – Sylvia Penno, Envelope 23, Nine of Hearts, $323

Week 11 – Martha Brant, Envelope 17, Ace of Clubs, $203

Week 10 – Corine Thomas, Envelope 12, Queen of Hearts, $264

Week 9 – Dougald MacLellan, Envelope 20, Eight of Spades, 291

Week 8 – Tracy Amos, Envelope 13, Jack of Spades, $189

Week 7 – Jeannie Desbiens, Envelope 19, Six of Hearts, $215

Week 6 – Nicole Imbeault, Envelope #6, King of Spades, $144

Week 5 – John Gagnon, Envelope #39, Ten of Diamonds, $189

Week 4 – Patricia Reeves, Envelope #22, Queen of Diamonds, $247

Week 3 – Marc Liard, Envelope #14, Two of Hearts, $184

Week 2 – Violet Overton, Envelope #42, Seven of Clubs, $278

Week 1 – Jean Desgagne, Envelope #8, Four of Clubs, $368