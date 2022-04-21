LDHCF Catch the Ace is Won – The Winner is…

Apr 21, 2022 at 08:01
Congratulations to Marianne Senecal 0f Sault Ste. Marie, the winner of Week 42 and winner of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery!
The envelope (#34) that was selected contained the Ace of Spades winning not only the weekly pot of $2,184 but the progressive jackpot of $48,653 for a total grand prize of $50,837!
In the phone call, Marianne was surprised, “Holey Smoley”. She was at a loss for words when asked how she might spend her winnings when asked during the phone call that was made to let her know she won.
Monies from the Catch the Ace are used to enhance health care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.
Previous Winners:
Week 42 – Elizabeth Lewis, Envelope #33, Ace of Spades, $2,177.
Week 41 – Chris Mitchell, Envelope #36, Ten of Spades, $1,980.
Week 40 – Martha Brant, Envelope 37, Jack of Clubs, $1,805.
Week 39 – Cassee Provost, Envelope 30, Four of Diamonds, $1,744
Week 38 – Michelle Richardson, Envelope 31, Seven of Hearts, $1,690
Week 37 – Melanie Coe, Envelope 3, Three of Diamonds, $1,440
Week 36 – Dylan Buckell, Envelope 27, Nine of Diamonds, $1,211
Week 35 – Tanis Dawson, Envelope 2, Three of Hearts, $1,107
Week 34 – Rene Dumont, Envelope 10, Five of Clubs, $1,121
Week 33 – Ron Hale, Envelope 49, Six of Spades, $1,160
Week 32 – Eric Kiddle, Envelope 32, Eight of Diamonds, $1076
Week 31 – Suzie Dechamplain, Envelope 46, Nine of Clubs, $934
Week 30 – Troy Dereski, Envelope 18, Seven of Diamonds, 966
Week 29 – Kathryn Miller, Envelope 41, Ace of Diamonds, $887
Week 28 – Maria Reid, Envelope 15, Five of Hearts, $726
Week 27 – Andrée Asselin, Envelope #45, Two of Spades, 707
Week 26 – Andrew Spooner, Envelope #24, Ten of Clubs, $811
Week 25 – Christian Lapointe, Envelope #28, Ace of Hearts, $726
Week 24 – Lesley Banman, Envelope #21, Ace of Hearts, $619
Week 23 – Judy Zagar, Envelope #11, Six of Clubs, 542
Week 22 – Kerry Bird, Envelope 43, Four of Spades, $547
Week 21 – Lois Dorey, Envelope 4, Jack of Hearts, $504
Week 20 – Pam Johnson, Envelope 29, King of Clubs, $516
Week 19 – Isabelle Blais, Envelope #7, Nine of Spades, $304
Week 18 – Brigitte Cyr, Envelope #48, Eight of Hearts, $450
Week 17 – Christine Parise, Envelope 26, Three of Clubs, $353
Week 16 – Al Hardy, Envelope #1, King of Diamonds, $299.
Week 15 – Nicolaas Veldt, Envelope #25, Three of Spades, $366.
Week 14 – Lise Bernath, Envelope #16, Four of Hearts, $253
Week 13 – Pat Dube, Envelope #6, Seven of Spades, $337
Week 12 – Sylvia Penno, Envelope 23, Nine of Hearts, $323
Week 11 – Martha Brant, Envelope 17, Ace of Clubs, $203
Week 10 – Corine Thomas, Envelope 12, Queen of Hearts, $264
Week 9 – Dougald MacLellan, Envelope 20, Eight of Spades, 291
Week 8 – Tracy Amos, Envelope 13, Jack of Spades, $189
Week 7 – Jeannie Desbiens, Envelope 19, Six of Hearts, $215
Week 6 – Nicole Imbeault, Envelope #6, King of Spades, $144
Week 5 – John Gagnon, Envelope #39, Ten of Diamonds, $189
Week 4 – Patricia Reeves, Envelope #22, Queen of Diamonds, $247
Week 3 – Marc Liard, Envelope #14, Two of Hearts, $184
Week 2 – Violet Overton, Envelope #42, Seven of Clubs, $278
Week 1 – Jean Desgagne, Envelope #8, Four of Clubs, $368
