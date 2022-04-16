Search for Aircraft South of Wawa

There is increased aircraft traffic in the area searching for an aircraft that may have gone down Thursday, April 14th. Wawa-news called OPP – North Bay at 15:02 and was advised that a media release would be issued. Currently there is a CH 149 cormorant, a CH 146 Griffin and CC 130 assisting in the search. Posts on facebook by family say that the plane was just purchased in Southern Ontario, and was headed back home in Alberta when their signal was lost.

Wawa-news is waiting for a media release from the Superior East Detachment regarding the search for an aircraft south of Wawa. A number of residents have said that there was a low-flying aircraft over Wawa late last night during the snowstorm.

Motorists confirm that there have been OPP vehicles at LSPP Red Rock since early this morning. The poor weather in the area has resulted in Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River), and Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau) being closed for several hours earlier today.

There is no other information available at this time.