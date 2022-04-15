Winter Weather Travel Advisory (LSPP – Searchmont)

5:43 AM EDT Friday 15 April 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

Hazards:

Risk of snow squalls.

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm.

Strong wind gusts, leading to local blowing snow.

Reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

This morning through this afternoon.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow, along with possible snow squalls, is expected to continue this morning and persist through this afternoon for areas north and east of Lake Superior. The heaviest snow bands are expected to weaken by this afternoon; however, flurries are expected to continue through Saturday morning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.