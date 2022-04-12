Significant Rainfall expected for Wednesday/Thursday (Pukaskwa Park – Wawa)

9:37 AM EDT Tuesday 12 April 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Significant rainfall expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring rainfall to the region beginning on Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Precipitation may begin as snow or freezing rain Wednesday morning before becoming all rain late in the day. The rain is expected to become steady Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Total rainfall amounts could range between 30 and 50 mm by Thursday evening, particularly for areas that experience thunderstorms.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.