Immunization Clinics in North Algoma – February

Wawa:

No Appointment Necessary:

All clinics in this chart are walk-in clinics – no appointment is necessary. These are open to everyone age 5 or older, for first, second or third doses, and take place at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, inside the banquet room. Friday, February 4th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 9th from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Wednesday, February 16th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 23rd from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Clinics that Require an Appointment (for 5-11 year olds only). Please phone Algoma Public Health at 705-856-7208 to book an appointment.



The clinics in this chart require an appointment, and are only for 5-11-year-olds (for first or second doses). These clinics are held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, inside the banquet room. Tuesday, February 1st from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 22nd from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Dubreuilville:

No Appointment Necessary:

This is a walk-in clinic, open to people age 12 or older, for first, second or third dose. It will be at the Eddy K. Lefrancois Recreation Centre. Monday, February 14th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Clinic that Requires an Appointment (for 5-11 year olds only). Please phone the Dubreuilville Medical Centre at 705-884-2884 to schedule an appointment.



This clinic requires a pre-booked appointment, and are only for 5-11-year-olds (for first or second doses). Monday, February 14th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

White River:

Clinic (appointment required) for People age 12 and older. Please phone the Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner Led Clinic at 807-822-2320 to schedule an appointment.

This clinic requires a pre-booked appointment, and is only open to people over the age of 12 for first, second or third dose. Thursday, February 3rd

Clinic (appointment required) for 5-11 year olds. Please phone the Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner Led Clinic at 807-822-2320 to schedule an appointment.