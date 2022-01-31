Immunization Clinics in North Algoma – February

Wawa:
No Appointment Necessary:
|All clinics in this chart are walk-in clinics – no appointment is necessary. These are open to everyone age 5 or older, for first, second or third doses, and take place at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, inside the banquet room.
|Friday, February 4th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, February 9th from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|Wednesday, February 16th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, February 23rd from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Clinics that Require an Appointment (for 5-11 year olds only). Please phone Algoma Public Health at 705-856-7208 to book an appointment.
|The clinics in this chart require an appointment, and are only for 5-11-year-olds (for first or second doses). These clinics are held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, inside the banquet room.
|Tuesday, February 1st from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Tuesday, February 22nd from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Dubreuilville:
No Appointment Necessary:
|This is a walk-in clinic, open to people age 12 or older, for first, second or third dose. It will be at the Eddy K. Lefrancois Recreation Centre.
|Monday, February 14th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Clinic that Requires an Appointment (for 5-11 year olds only). Please phone the Dubreuilville Medical Centre at 705-884-2884 to schedule an appointment.
|This clinic requires a pre-booked appointment, and are only for 5-11-year-olds (for first or second doses).
|Monday, February 14th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
White River:
Clinic (appointment required) for People age 12 and older. Please phone the Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner Led Clinic at 807-822-2320 to schedule an appointment.
|This clinic requires a pre-booked appointment, and is only open to people over the age of 12 for first, second or third dose.
|Thursday, February 3rd
Clinic (appointment required) for 5-11 year olds. Please phone the Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner Led Clinic at 807-822-2320 to schedule an appointment.
|This clinic requires a pre-booked appointment, and is only open to children between the ages of 5-11, for their first or second dose.
|Thursday, February 10th
